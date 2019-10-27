Telford Tigers suffer overtime defeat at Bracknell Bees

Tigers were missing some key personnel with Jonathan Weaver and Jason Silverthorn unavailable, along with Ollie Lord and James Smith.

And the defeat saw them knocked off top spot in the NIHL National Division and replaced by Swindon Wildcats.

Head Coach Tom Watkins said: “It was not our best performance and naturally we wanted to win but we ground out a point on the road against a team who we expected to turn up and play hard as they had a point to prove (after losing 9-2 to Basingstoke).

"We were chasing the game all night after missing several good chances to take the lead in the first period, which was frustrating, but we kept coming back to take the game to overtime.

"It’s a good learning curve for us as the quality of the league is too good to just turn up. It’s one game and I’m delighted with the attitude and character this group have shown thus far.

"An eight game winning streak shows what we can do and we are keen to get back to winning ways.”

It was the Bees who started the game stronger and took the lead in the fifth minute with a goal from Josh Martin.

Tigers responded three minutes later with a leveller from Brandon Whistle after good work from Corey Goodison gave him a chance which he buried.

However, Bracknell’s Zack Milton restored the hosts' lead within a minute as Tigers' usual slick passing deserted them.

Seven minutes into the second period Tigers were given a power play chance when Robin Kovar was called for holding. Tigers set up the power play well and worked the puck between Whistle and Ricky Plant to set up Scott McKenzie who applied the finish with a wrist shot past netminder Adam Goss.

Both teams pushed hard in the final period and it appeared the Bees had won the game when Roman Malinik’s shot beat the unsighted Brad Day with six minutes left.

Tigers responded almost immediately though with a goal from Goodison after Whistle and Fin Howells had created an opportunity.

Tigers applied considerable pressure in the final minute with Whistle going close in the dying seconds but Goss made a terrific save.

The pivotal moment of overtime came two minutes in when Tigers defender Ross Kennedy was called for interference, giving Bracknell a four-on-three power play.

The Bees took full advantage of the extra attacker with a well-worked power play goal from Ed Knaggs to win the game.