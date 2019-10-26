Telford Tigers are staying grounded

They take on Bracknell Bees and Sheffield Steeldogs in another weekend of NIHL action, having won their last eight games.

Despite such a winning streak, Watkins is adamant that it is too early to be receiving any plaudits.

“It’s still very early in the season to be getting carried away – there’s lots of good teams in the league,” Watkins said.

“We’ll have to wait until Christmas to see how things lie and take it from there. The standard we set for ourselves is more important than what others think of us.”

Watkins also believes that the standard of competition in the league is high, and there are no easy fixtures.

Both the Bees and the Steeldogs are coming into the games off the back of losses, but Watkins is wary to judge teams based on the form table.

“Any team could win or lose in any given week,” added the boss.

There’s a lot of fine margins when it comes to things like tactics or refereeing decions.

The teams in the league have a lot of depth so they’ll all be difficult to face.

We just need to play to our standards and not worry about the opposition.

If we go into a game with the wrong attitude we could come unstuck – we just need to worry about what we do.”