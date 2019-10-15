Telford Tiger's Andy McKinney wins Watkins praise

Tigers are top of the NIHL National League after a winning weekend double against Milton Keynes Lightning and Basingstoke Bison.

And head coach Tom Watkins revealed the physical and emotional pain McKinney has been through in the last week.

Watkins said: “The character we showed was really typified by Andy McKinney.

“He spent most of Saturday night in hospital and again all afternoon on Sunday to treat an injury.

“He only arrived at the rink minutes before warm-up and went out there and competed as hard he did.

“The guy has got a huge heart and all of this after the sad news of his dad passing away only last weekend.

“I tip my hat to him, I’m very proud of him, he’s a credit to our club and his family.” Tigers won a thrilling contest at home to Bison 3-2 to follow up their 5-2 triumph at Milton Keynes.

The hosts led through Ricky Plant’s defected goal before Josh Kelly responded for Basingstoke.

Scott McKenzie put Tigers ahead again but Bayley Harewood levelled the game in the third period.

As the game entered the final 30 seconds, Tigers controlled the puck in the offensive zone and Ollie Lord worked it to Ross Kennedy on the blue line.

Kennedy shot along the ice into the bottom right hand corner of the goal, beating the unsighted Alex Mettam to win the game.

Watkins added: “I would have liked to have given ourselves a bigger margin after the first period as I thought we came out very strong but Mettam was solid for the full 60 minutes.

“I liked the spirit we have in this team as we could have lost an opportunity to take the points when Basingstoke equalised to make it 2-2, but again we found a way to secure the points.

“I’ve got to credit the whole team again. They continue to play hard, they play hurt and keep grinding out results in tight situations.”

Tigers’ victory keeps them top of the early league standings and gave them a second consecutive four point weekend.

Tigers are at home to Sheffield Steelers this Saturday before heading to Peterborough Phantoms the following day.