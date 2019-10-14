Telford Tigers on fire as they pull off a Lightning win

An impressive Tigers display saw them triumph 5-2 thanks to strikes from Dominik Florian, Ross Kennedy, Brandon Whistle, Fin Howells and Danny Rose.

Head coach Tom Watkins was pleased with his side’s all-round performance, with the victory lifting them to the top of the NIHL National League table.

“I think everyone played their part this evening with a good result and a strong performance in every department,” he said.

“Special teams were good with two power-play goals and the penalty kill did a great job, killing a two-minute five on three power play for Milton Keynes.

“We were able to play 4 lines all night, we were strong on our forecheck and had plenty of end zone time tonight.

“I liked our character and commitment, everyone contributed.

“It was great to see Fin Howles on the scoresheet. I joked with him at the end of the second period he needs to fill the net, then he goes and gets a goal.

“He’s made the step up really well, plays hard, plays with a lot of poise on the puck, but also very smart and has a good understanding of the game.”

Advertising

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Milton Keynes on Saturday night to take on the Lightning in a NIHL National League game.

Milton Keynes had played the previous two seasons in the Elite League and had dropped down a league at the start of the season. This was the first meeting between the two teams since the now-defunct EPL days.

Tigers welcomed back Andy McKinney and Corey Goodison to the line up, and also included new signing Brandon Whistle. But they were still without captain Jason Silverthorn.

Brad Day started in goal for Tigers, with Jordan Lawday in goal for Lightning.

Advertising

A goalless first period saw Tigers have plenty of possession and dominate the offensive zone, but they were unable to get the puck past Jordan Lawday despite having 17 shots on goal.

Tigers were then stunned Tomas Kana fired the hosts in front against the run of play on 23 minutes.

The visitors equalised just 15 seconds later when Florian found the top corner. A minute later, Tigers were front thanks to Kennedy. firing home high above Lawday’s blocker, from Ollie Lord’s pass

Tigers then took control with a debut goal from Whistle. The Tigers’ forward was hit with an errant stick as he scored and he had to leave the ice briefly to get patched up, with Tigers leading 3-1.

Lightning responded well to their adversity, with Day called on a number of times to keep Tigers ahead. As the period ended, Lightning’s James Griffin and Tigers’ Dan Mitchell had a disagreement with both dropping the gloves and receiving roughing penalties. Tigers ended the period 3-1 ahead.

Watkins’ side opened the final period with a power-play and Howells made it 4-1 before Rose added a fifth.

Lightning scored the final goal through Rio Grinell-Parke.