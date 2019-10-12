Telford Tigers warned that Lightning can strike

Lightning have endured a slow start after relegation from the Elite League with just one win from five games.

Second-placed Tigers head south tonight but head coach Watkins believes their hosts are better than they have shown so far.

“You can never read too much into it,” he said. “They have a new squad and it takes time to gel and for the coaches to get across what they want from them.

“They are probably under-achieving a little bit, I don’t think they are a bad team.”

Tigers complete their weekend action with a home game against Basingstoke Bison tomorrow.

Bison are the only team to have defeated Tigers so far having won 7-5 on the opening game of the season. “That’s something we would certainly like to put right,” added Watkins.

“It’s one of those games we have to make sure we’re at it offensively.”

New signing Brandon Whistle will make his debut tonight, while Corey Goodison and Andy McKinney are available again.

Jason Silverthorn remains out with a broken hand.