Telford Tigers sign forward Brandon Whistle

The 6ft 1in player has just finished his first year playing professional hockey with his brother Jackson for the Sheffield Steelers in the EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League).

Previously, he played four seasons in Junior A with the Bonnyville Pontiacs, Salmon Arm Silverbacks and the Vernon Vipers.

Whistle follows in his the footsteps of his father Dave, who pulled on the Tigers jersey in the 1994/95 season.

He said: “I’m super excited about the Telford Tigers giving me the opportunity to come and play for them.

“My dad played there and he told me that it was a great place to play and live so that definitely helped my decision.

“I know the team has been doing well and I hope I can come in and help in any way possible! I can’t wait to be in Telford soon and get started.”

Head coach Tom Watkins was delighted to be able to strengthen his squad.

“At this point in the season that is a big plus for us,” he said. “We’ve had a good start despite having some key guys unavailable and this signing will create more competition in the roster.

“Brandon comes in after a year with the Steelers and has the desire to get back to that level. I’ve been able to get plenty of background on him and think he will be a guy that can add some offense to the line-up and play responsibly in the defensive zone.

“Having worked with his brother Jackson and knowing his dad Dave from his time in the UK, I’m sure Brandon will be a big asset for the Tigers.”