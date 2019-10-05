Telford Tigers expect their toughest test so far

Tigers go into the game on the back of a winning double last weekend against Raiders and Swindon Wildcats.

But Hull sit top of the early standings and were play-off winners in the NIHL Moralee Conference before the league system underwent a restructure.

“We’re only a couple of weeks in and it can all change very quickly,” said Watkins of the table.

“I think ourselves and Swindon are also teams that people will expect to be up there challenging.

“But Hull won the league and the play-offs last year and have a lot of quality right through their team.

“Obviously they are a side we know well and the same for them about us.”

Watkins is happy with his side’s start, although he insists there are areas for improvement.

And he believes the newly-formed National League is helping to raise standards.

“I think we have played well although we have been a bit sloppy defensively at times,” he added.

“Our powerplay needs to click a little better than it is at the moment, but we have more speed in the group and are playing more physically than we have done in the past.

“I like to see players sticking up for each other during the games.

“Every game is competitive and that’s the way it should be, nobody is too far ahead and nobody is falling off the pace.

“You have to be on it.

“The players have to make sure they are pumped up to play every game.”

Tigers are at full strength apart from Jason Silverthorn’s absence with a broken hand.

He faces a few more weeks on the sidelines.