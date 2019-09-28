Tom Watkins calls on Telford Tigers to show their teeth

The Canadian import forward, who is Tigers’ club captain, has been ruled out for up to eight weeks after breaking his hand in the first weekend of the season.

Watkins’ side head to Romford-based Raiders – new to the NIHL National League level – today before tomorrow’s visit of regular foes Swindon Wildcats.

“This is a chance for some players to come in and take the opportunity,” Watkins said. “Prove yourselves to us and everybody else. Some will and some won’t.

“Jason is important for us and carries a lot of load. He is an example of work ethic and diligence.

“Other guys will benefit from extra time on the ice.”

Silverthorn cannot undergo surgery on his hand due to the location of the break.

Watkins, also general manager at the Telford Ice Rink club, warned his players that they must be prepared for every away day no matter the hosts.

“They’ve come up to push themselves and they deserve it,” he added on Raiders. “If you’re not prepared then you’ll come unstuck, we’ll show massive respect to them.”