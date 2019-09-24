Tom Watkins pleased to see fight from his Telford Tigers

The Tigers’ head coach and general manager was impressed with his side’s fightback as they overcame Leeds Chiefs at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday night.

Dominik Florain (two), Adam Taylor, Jack Watkins and Joe Aston were the scorers in a 5-2 win.

“It was a great game of hockey,” said Tom Watkins. “We played with a high intensity, were fast and physical. I was pleased to see us play as a team and play with plenty of grit and the tenacity we showed on our forecheck and back pressure was excellent.

“We lost Silvs (Silverthorn) early in the game and took penalties to key guys, which had the potential to affect us, but the other players really stepped up.

“For 40 minutes I think we were dominant, with some really strong displays that complimented our overall team performance.”

Meanwhile, Telford Tigers are co-operating with North Wales Police after an alleged assault took place during the Tigers 2 match against Deeside Dragons on Sunday.