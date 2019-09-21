Tom Watkins wants Telford Tigers to roar out warning

Watkins wants a competitive 2019/20 season, which would mean his Telford Ice Rink side are in and around the top spots in the newly-formed national division.

Tigers begin their season at Basingstoke Bison today (6.30pm) before hosting new side Leeds Chiefs in Telford tomorrow (6pm).

After a long summer of ensuring the club are ready to ice in his general manager position, Watkins is pleased to see the curtain-raised on a new season.

He said: “It’s a long summer for everybody and we’re really pleased with the group we have put together.

“We look a solid team. We did well last weekend (friendly against Swindon) and have trained well. It’s always better when you’re playing games for real.

“The work ethic has been good from my players so far, there are areas we are looking to improve but I’m happy where we are being two weeks in.

“Ideally we’ll start with a good four-point weekend. Generally we need to be picking up points away and winning at home but we’ve no idea how the new league will look.”

“We don’t know who the top three or four teams will be at this stage. But we want to challenge, we want to be there or thereabouts.”

“But there will be a lot of tough games this season.

“It’s an exciting challenge. I don’t want to make any predictions but I like to win and we’ve got a group that like to wins we’ll be doing everything we can.”

The head coach added: “We’ll chisel away and try to get points. The guys will have to handle pressure and play with expectancy.”

Watkins believes new netminder Brad Day, who joined from Sheffield Steelers, as one from the new six or seven signings that will play a big part in his squad achieving success this season.