Menu

Advertising

Telford Tigers get revenge

By Russell Youll | Telford Tigers | Published:

Hexagon Telford Tigers ended their pre-season with a home 4-2 victory over Swindon Wildcats – just 24 hours after losing 6-2 to the same opponents in the reverse fixture in Wiltshire.

Andy Mckinney and Adam Taylor Celebrate (Photo: Steve Brodie)

Tigers’ goals were scored by Andy McKinney, Corey Goodison and two from Dan Mitchell.

Tigers next home game will see them take on the newly-formed Leeds Chiefs for the first time.

The game which takes place next Sunday faces off at 6pm.

Telford Tigers Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll
@russyoull_star

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News