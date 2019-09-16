Advertising
Telford Tigers get revenge
Hexagon Telford Tigers ended their pre-season with a home 4-2 victory over Swindon Wildcats – just 24 hours after losing 6-2 to the same opponents in the reverse fixture in Wiltshire.
Tigers’ goals were scored by Andy McKinney, Corey Goodison and two from Dan Mitchell.
Tigers next home game will see them take on the newly-formed Leeds Chiefs for the first time.
The game which takes place next Sunday faces off at 6pm.
