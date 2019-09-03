Telford Tigers forward Callum Griffin will not need surgery on neck injury

Griffin was taken to hospital after being hurt during the friendly between Tigers 2 and Deeside Dragons on Saturday night.

But results from scans and tests have shown the 25-year-old, who has come through the club's junior set-up, will not need an operation.

A Tigers statement read: "Callum suffered a puncture to his trachea and damage to his vocal chords which, since Saturday, has thankfully started to heal naturally.

"He will be be returning to see a specialist every couple of weeks until everything has healed fully and will hopefully be returning home from hospital this week.

"Once again, Callum and his family thank everyone who has sent get well messages to him.

"And, of course, the club are looking forward to seeing Callum back on the ice again very soon."