Hospital tests after Telford Tigers’ Callum Griffin hurt

Griffin was hurt during Tigers 2’s clash against Deeside Dragons at Telford Ice Rink on Saturday night.

He was hospitalised with an injury to his neck inflicted by a stick mid-game, which ended in a 3-3 draw. A Tigers statement read: “Callum is in a stable condition but will be undergoing tests and scans over the next couple of days to identify any damage he has sustained.

“Telford Tigers and everyone in the hockey community send their best wishes to Callum and hope for a very speedy recovery. Callum would like to thank everyone for the well wishes he’s received.”

Griffin first appeared on Telford ice in 2008 where he began his hockey career progressing through the club’s junior system.

Since then he has iced for several teams playing out of Telford such as Trojans, Titans and then finally Tigers.

The past two seasons have been Griffin’s strongest throughout his career, with last year being his highest number of points accumulated during the season; bagging an impressive 40 in 28 games.