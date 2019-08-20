Telford Tigers role for Dougie Wildman

He will assist coach Dave Fielder as the club looks to push on in Division Two North.

Wildman spent last season as head coach of the Shropshire Huskies and also has experience on the rink, having played out of Telford at recreational level for several years.

Fielder said: "As soon as I was appointed as Tigers 2 coach, I knew that I would need some support and assistance with a big squad.

"I need that extra man on training sessions and at games each week.

"I had several people approach me and with Dougie’s skills both on and off the ice, I knew that he would be a great addition.”

Wildman’s first assignment will be the friendly at home against Deeside Dragons on Saturday, August 31.

He said: “I’m very honoured and proud to have been asked to assist with the team.

"I already know a large amount of the players and I’m looking forward to getting to know the rest.”