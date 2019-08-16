Defender Thomas McKinnon makes Tigers move

Scottish-born McKinnon joins having recently played in the Federal Hockey League (FHL) for Mentor Ice Breakers, who are based in Ohio.

The 22-year-old played his junior hockey in the Scottish National League before moving to the USA and, therefore, does not count as an import.

Thomas said: “I’m really excited to get the season under way and get going.

"I’m looking forward to a new adventure with a winning team, hoping to grow and learn as a player under the Tigers’ management.”

Head coach Tom Watkins added: "I’m looking forward to working with Thomas. He cares, works and battles hard.

"He’s in good shape and has a good hockey sense. He will add some more quality to our defensive core and I expect him to contribute heavily to the team’s success on the back end.

"He’s played abroad the last few years which will have helped him develop as he will have had to play at a competitive level every shift.

"I spoke at length with former Tigers player Rob Stewart (Belfast Giants assistant coach) who had good things to say about Thomas and recommended him.

"He played a couple of pre-season games with the Giants three seasons ago and I believe he is skating with Belfast through August also.”