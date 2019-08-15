Telford Tigers re-sign defender Henry Adams

The 17-year-old played for both senior teams last season, having progressed through the club’s junior set-up.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back with the Tigers for the 2019/20 season and I am looking forward to the challenges the new NIHL National League will bring.”

Adams has represented the Midlands Conference team and also played for England at Under-15, 16, 18 and 20 level.

Head coach Tom Watkins said: “Henry is a talented young player and although he is only 17, he has an excellent chance to be a part of the National League team and earn ice time with us.

“It is much harder for a young defender to play at this level than a young forward, but I am confident Henry has the determination to improve and show his ability.”

Tigers start the new National League season with a trip to Basingstoke Bison on September 21.