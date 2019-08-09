Oli Hunt returns to Telford Tigers 2

The 22-year-old first iced in senior hockey for Telford in 2012/13 after progressing through the Venom and Trojans junior sides. He has since been away with Nottingham Mavericks B.

Tigers 2 coach David Fielder said: “Oli is the player I’ve been looking for to strengthen up our scoring lines.”

“He’s fast, skilful and can put the puck away too!”