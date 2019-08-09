Advertising
Oli Hunt returns to Telford Tigers 2
Forward Oli Hunt has returned to Telford Tigers 2 after five years away from the club.
The 22-year-old first iced in senior hockey for Telford in 2012/13 after progressing through the Venom and Trojans junior sides. He has since been away with Nottingham Mavericks B.
Tigers 2 coach David Fielder said: “Oli is the player I’ve been looking for to strengthen up our scoring lines.”
“He’s fast, skilful and can put the puck away too!”

