Telford Tigers return for Brandon Anderton

The 20-year-old has played for Tigers for the last two seasons and netted in last season’s play-off semi-final defeat to Hull Jets.

“I’m glad Brandon has agreed to come back,” said head coach Dave Fielder.

“I’ve watched him the last couple of years and he is a very hard worker and a player that can play any roll on any line. I know he can third line grind as well as step up to the top two lines, he’s a very versatile forward to have on the team.”