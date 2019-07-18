Menu

Telford Tigers return for Brandon Anderton

Telford Tigers | Published:

Forward Brandon Anderton has agreed a return to Telford Tigers 2 for 2019/20.

Brandon Anderton

The 20-year-old has played for Tigers for the last two seasons and netted in last season’s play-off semi-final defeat to Hull Jets.

“I’m glad Brandon has agreed to come back,” said head coach Dave Fielder.

“I’ve watched him the last couple of years and he is a very hard worker and a player that can play any roll on any line. I know he can third line grind as well as step up to the top two lines, he’s a very versatile forward to have on the team.”

