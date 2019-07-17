Ben Washburn named captain as Telford Tigers 2 unveil new leadership team

With the upcoming season only a matter of weeks away, Fielder has appointed three players to assist him in what they hope will be a successful campaign.

“I've have chosen Ben as my captain because I know that the players respect him," said Fielder, who replaced Callum Bowley in May.

"I’ve known Ben since he started playing under-10s and he’s always led with his hard work through all the junior age groups.

"Ben is someone who I’ve spoken to a lot since becoming coach and I respect him. He’s open and honest and with his leadership skills there’s a good chance he’ll be holding up some silverware this season.”

Washburn added: "I feel extremely honoured by the opportunity to captain a senior team of a club I have played for my entire junior and senior career.

"It was extremely humbling to be asked by Dave and listen to the faith he had in me about taking on the role.

"Matt Price, who unfortunately has had to step down as captain due to work commitments, led by example and was a fantastic skipper last season. He has made it a lot easier for me by being so supportive during this process.

"We have a great group of lads full of natural leaders and an incredible amount of talent, so I’m looking forward to the season and seeing what we can achieve as a team."

Alongside Washburn, Tigers 2 have two new assistants in Callum Griffin and Jordan Jolly.

“Captains and assistants are very important to my team," added Fielder. “From the day I was appointed as Tigers 2 coach, I’ve been thinking who they should be.

"It's been a very tough decision to make because we have a lot of players who could do the job!

“I think over Callum’s young career he has been overlooked, but has not stopped working hard.

"Because of his non-stop work ethic in games and training, he has earned his ‘A’ role.

“JJ is my second ‘A'. He's only 20 but over the last couple of seasons he's come out his shell and is now a very confident player.

"He's been my captain and assist in his junior years so I know he will do a great job and help lead his team."

Griffin is thrilled to be taking on his role, saying: "I’m very honoured to be assistant captain of this great team.

"I appreciate the opportunity Ces has given me; it’s a massive boost to my pre-season preparations and I can’t wait to get the season going."