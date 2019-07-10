Menu

Matt Price stays with Telford Tigers for another campaign

By Lewis Cox | Telford Tigers | Published:

Junior graduate Matt Price has agreed terms to remain at Telford Tigers 2 for another season.

Staying: Matt Price

The 21-year-old defenceman is a versatile part of the Tigers 2 roster and has trained under head coach Dave Fielder at various levels as a youth player.

Price has spent eight years with Telford, icing with Venom, Trojans, Titans and Tigers. He has been assistant captain at Tigers 2 for the past two seasons.

He landed the players’ player of the season gong in April for the second year running.

“I’m very happy that Pricey is back this season,” said Fielder. “He has a very busy year ahead of him and because of work and college commitments he wasn’t sure if he was going to come back, but after a good chat, I’m glad he’s back.

“I know that he is a fans’ favourite. The team look up to him, he’s a natural leader both on and off the ice.”

Price added: “I’m thrilled to return to Tigers 2 this year after a disappointing end to last season, there is a lot of unfinished business!”

New head coach Fielder has further bolstered his defence options with the capture of new signing Adam Andrews.

The experienced 38-year-old, who has two decades of ice hockey under his belt, joins from Coventry Blaze.

Andrews started his career with Swindon Chill but has more recently iced for some of Tigers’ rivals including Solihull Barons and Nottingham Lions.

