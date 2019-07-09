Telford Tigers sign up Filip Supa

The Slovakian ace – who played for Tigers 1 a few seasons back – rejoined the Tigers 2 roster last season, bagging 19 goals and 13 assists in just 13 games. And he will take to the ice in Shropshire once again this season – much to the delight of Tigers 2 coach Dave Fielder.

“Supa is a key part of our team,” said Fielder.

“I know that he had other offers, so I was very pleased for him to be coming back. He is a great worker on and off the puck. I’ve watched him play a lot over the last couple years and with his experience, I’m looking forward to getting on the ice with him and seeing what else he can do to help push our team towards the top end of the table.”

Supa added: “I’m really looking forward to playing for Tigers again. They’re a great bunch of lads and I believe that we will have a very successful season.”