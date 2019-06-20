Callum Griffin back with Tigers 2

The re-signing of Griffin follows on from fans' favourite Karol Jets also pledging himself to Tigers for 2019-20.

The 25-year-old first appeared on Telford ice in 2008 where he began his hockey career progressing through the club's Junior system.

Since then, Griffin has iced for several teams playing out of Telford such as Trojans, Titans and then finally Tigers.

The past two seasons have been Griffin's strongest throughout his career, with last year being his highest number of points accumulated during the season; bagging an impressive 40 in 28 games.

Player coach Dave Fielder said: "At only 25, Callum is one of our most experienced players having played senior hockey from 16 years-old.

"I’m expecting a great season from Cal, after 40 points last season I want him to hit at least 50 this season.

"He’ll be leading by example from the front, helping to progress our younger players into the team.”

Griffin, who will be returning to Tigers for a sixth season and also scooped last seasons’ players’ player award, is delighted to be returning.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming season," he said. "We have a solid foundation that Bowls (former coach Callum Bowley) built over the last two seasons and I’ve personally brought my game on which I thank him for.”