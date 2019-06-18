Karol Jets re-signs for Telford Tigers 2

Jets, renowned for finishing in the top rung of the players’ points table, iced for only four games before suffering a season-ending injury at Deeside last September.

The 38-year-old will be returning to Telford for a 14th season after first signing for the club back in 2005.

Jets has iced with Tigers ever since, with the exception of one season where he joined local rivals Solihull Barons

Fielder said: “I’ve known Karol for many years now, having played against him as well as coaching him before. I know he is a great team player and a fan favourite.

“Last season a nasty knee injury put him out for the season early, so he still has a long recovery but Karol has agreed to come back for the upcoming season.

“I’m hoping he Karol will be back to full strength by Christmas. But in the meantime, he will be assisting me on the bench during practices and games.”

The Slovakian enjoyed his most successful campaign in 2017/18 when he bagged 117 points.

“I am really happy to be returning to the Tigers for another season,” he said. “It was an easy decision to make to re-sign.

“The fans have always been great at Telford so let’s hope we can win some silverware this season.”