Ricky Plant agrees to stay on at Telford Tigers

Plant returns for his seventh year at his home-town club after signing during the 2013/14 season from Guilford Flames. He was part of both Tigers’ recent league championship teams and contributed 95 points last season. Ricky will wear the number 17 shirt next season.

Plant is delighted to have agreed terms on a new deal. He said: “It’s great to be returning to the Tigers for the forthcoming season. Since I moved back to Telford I have enjoyed playing here.

“It was an easy decision to make to re-sign. The team Tom is putting together will be challenging for honours and I am determined to be a key part of it. The fans have always been great to me and I appreciate their support. I can’t wait for the new season to start.”

Head coach Tom Watkins added: “Ricky is an exceptional player and we are lucky to be able to sign a player of his ability.”