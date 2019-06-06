Menu

Advertising

Nick Oliver re-signs for Telford Tigers

Telford Tigers | Published:

Defenceman Nick Oliver has re-signed with Telford Tigers for the 2019/20 season.

Nick Oliver. Picture: Steve Brodie

Oliver first appeared for the Tigers midway through the 2017/18 season after previously playing in America in the Eastern Hockey League for Walpole Express.

The 22-year-old returned the following season for his first full year with the Tigers and contributed 14 points in all competitions last season.

He said: “I am delighted to be returning to Telford for my third season with the Tigers. It was an easy decision to make, it’s a great club to play for and I have enjoyed my time here.

"Last season ended disappointingly for us but I am motivated to ensure that we are challenging for all of the trophies next season.”

Head Coach and general manager Tom Watkins said: “I am delighted that Nick has agreed to return for the forthcoming season.

"He is a player that I know can be relied upon defensively and he has a deceptively hard shot.

"Nick is someone who always plays with a lot of passion and he will be an important part of our defensive core next season.”

Telford Tigers Sport

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News