Nick Oliver re-signs for Telford Tigers

Oliver first appeared for the Tigers midway through the 2017/18 season after previously playing in America in the Eastern Hockey League for Walpole Express.

The 22-year-old returned the following season for his first full year with the Tigers and contributed 14 points in all competitions last season.

He said: “I am delighted to be returning to Telford for my third season with the Tigers. It was an easy decision to make, it’s a great club to play for and I have enjoyed my time here.

"Last season ended disappointingly for us but I am motivated to ensure that we are challenging for all of the trophies next season.”

Head Coach and general manager Tom Watkins said: “I am delighted that Nick has agreed to return for the forthcoming season.

"He is a player that I know can be relied upon defensively and he has a deceptively hard shot.

"Nick is someone who always plays with a lot of passion and he will be an important part of our defensive core next season.”