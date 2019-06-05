Menu

Advertising

Corey Goodison commits to Telford Tigers

By Lewis Cox | Telford Tigers | Published:

‘Reliable’ defenceman Corey Goodison has agreed terms with Telford Tigers for a fifth season.

Goodison

The 22-year-old has been a part of the Tigers set-up since 2015/16 and admitted he loves playing his ice hockey at the Telford Ice Rink club.

Head coach Tom Watkins, who has been busy assembling his squad for the 2019/20 season, sees Goodison as a key part of his team and has challenged him to net even more points next term.

Watkins said: “It’s great to have Corey back. He is a reliable D-man and has forged a good partnership with Jonathan Weaver.

“Last season saw Corey mature as a player and he has shown that he has an effective shot from the blue line and scored some valuable goals. I expect him to increase his points total next season.”

Goodison added: “As soon as Tom rang me and asked if I wanted to sign this season I knew that it wasn’t a hard choice. I love playing for the Tigers and hopefully this season will be more successful than last and will see us win some trophies.”

Telford Tigers Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News