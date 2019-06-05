Corey Goodison commits to Telford Tigers

The 22-year-old has been a part of the Tigers set-up since 2015/16 and admitted he loves playing his ice hockey at the Telford Ice Rink club.

Head coach Tom Watkins, who has been busy assembling his squad for the 2019/20 season, sees Goodison as a key part of his team and has challenged him to net even more points next term.

Watkins said: “It’s great to have Corey back. He is a reliable D-man and has forged a good partnership with Jonathan Weaver.

“Last season saw Corey mature as a player and he has shown that he has an effective shot from the blue line and scored some valuable goals. I expect him to increase his points total next season.”

Goodison added: “As soon as Tom rang me and asked if I wanted to sign this season I knew that it wasn’t a hard choice. I love playing for the Tigers and hopefully this season will be more successful than last and will see us win some trophies.”