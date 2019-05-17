Callum Bowley quitting role as coach of Tigers 2

Bowley has told Tigers he cannot commit to the NIHL Laidler 2019/20 season due to personal circumstances.

Tigers 2 finished second last season before losing 4-1 to Hull Jets in the play-off semi-final.

A Tigers statement read: “Callum has done a tremendous job in the past two seasons in the role as player/coach.

“He has set extremely high standards in his individual performances as a player and was very professional, diligent and brought a good knowledge of the game to the position as coach.

“With two final four appearances and two second place league finishes under his belt, everyone at the club would like to wish Callum and his family best wishes for the future.”