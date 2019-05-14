Telford Tigers sign up skipper Jason Silverthorn for 2019-20.

Silverthorn will return for his sixth year with Tigers and will again wear his familiar No.22 shirt.

He was captain of the team during both Tigers’ recent EPL championship-winning years and has amassed a remarkable 454 points in his career in Shropshire so far.

Silverthorn said: “My family and I are happy to be returning to the Tigers and to be able to stay in the area which we have called home for the last five years.

"We as a family are invested in both the club and the community and could see no other option than to re-sign.

"This season we as a club will embark on another new challenge as we join the newly formed National League and venture into the unknown, much like our first season in NIHL.

"After speaking with Tommy (Watkins) and hearing his plans, the future promises to be an exciting one, combined with a return to a league full of competition from top to bottom and some new faces for everyone to get behind.”

Silverthorn is the second player to put pen to paper on terms for next year with the services of 2018-19 Player of the Season Adam Taylor already secured.

Head Coach and general manager Tom Watkins said: “It was an easy decision to bring back Jason.

"He is the epitome of what you want from a hockey player, he never gives less than 100 per cent and is an example to the younger lads of how to train, how to prepare for and play games.

"He is a massive asset to the club and I’m sure the fans are as happy as I am to see Jason return for another season.

"Jason’s scoring record since joining us has been incredible and I look forward to seeing him leading the scoring charts next season.”