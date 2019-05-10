Telford Tigers make 'key signing' in Bradley Day

The 24-year-old netminder has joined from Sheffield Steelers to become Tigers' second summer signing.

The 5ft 10in shot-stopper has been with Steelers since 2015/16 and has a long history of playing for Sheffield clubs since 2006.

Watkins said: “This is a great signing for us as club. I’ve known Brad for a long time, he’s a great kid and talented goalie.

"Everyone in Sheffield speaks very highly about him. Brad will give us a good chance to win every night, which will give a lot of confidence and belief to the team in front of him. This is a key signing for us.”

Day had a loan spell at NIHL North league winners Hull Pirates last season, playing 10 games.

He said: “My opportunities have been limited playing at the Steelers over the past few seasons and I’m ready to be the starting netminder.

"As soon as I started chatting to Tom Watkins, I knew that Tigers would be a great challenge for me and allow me to realise my ambition of starting No.1 and progressing my career.

"The whole deal was done really quickly and I’m really happy and excited to get going for the new season and push Telford Tigers forward towards silverware in the newly-formed NIHL National League.”