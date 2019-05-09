Prize night for Telford Tigers stars

Taylor, who has already signed to be with Tigers next season, went home with three trophies from the event held at the Telford Centre Hotel.

The 25-year-old won the best forward prize as well as the most improved player, with Callum Bowley and Ben Washburn scooping the corresponding awards for Tigers 2.

Taylor was also named the ROAR Club Player of the Season.

Weaver and Liam Preece were named best defencemen for the 1 and 2 sides respectively, with Jason Silverthorn and Bowley the Most Valuable players. Weaver, who was unable to attend the ceremony, also scooped the Players’ Player and Coach’s Player of the Seaon, with Callum Griffin and Matt Price the Tigers 2 winners.

General manager Tom Watkins also thanked the volunteers who help with the running of the club.

He added: “Our presentation evening is always a fitting end to a season, a chance for the players to meet the fans in a relaxed environment, take stock of the season’s achievements and discuss the future to come.

“Hockey is a fast-moving sport, as much so off the ice as on in the close season, and some players will move on, new players will arrive and the presentation evening is the culmination of a year’s hard effort.”