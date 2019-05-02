Adam Taylor re-signs for Telford Tigers

The 25-year-old forward has agreed to return for a 10th season with Tigers.

During his time at the club he has been a key part of the side, winning the EPL league and cup double in 2014/15 and the EPL championship in 2016/17.

Taylor said: "I'm really happy to be back at Tigers for 2019/20, I am excited for next season and the challenges that the new NIHL National league will bring.”

Head coach and general manager Tom Watkins added: “Adam certainly has had a breakout season in 2018/19 and really upped his offensive game.

"He was a key player for us last season, he carries the puck well, moves his feet and created space for others.

"He’s a smart guy, a good team-mate and very coachable and I am excited to have him back as our first signing of the summer."