Young guns make a mark for Telford Tigers

Tigers mauled the bottom club 17-1 on a night when Doug Clarkson made his final appearance for the club.

Blake and Howells were included as they had played an under-18 game at the arena shortly before the senior team.

And they stepped up with Howells scoring twice and 16-year-old Thomas Telford pupil Blake also getting on the scoresheet.

Watkins said: “It was a one-sided game from start to finish which meant we rested/withdrew some players from the game as the night went on.

“It was good to see both Alex and Fin grab their first goals for the team and also pick up a couple of assists.”

Watkins had hoped to play Blake in the second leg of the NIHL North Cup semi-final against Solway Sharks last month.

But with that game ending up closer than was anticipated, the teenager was unable to get on the ice.

“He’s got good ability but it’s a big step up from junior ice hockey, so it was finding the right time,” added Watkins.

“But he has been with us through the junior sides and I’m confident he can handle himself out on the ice.”

Clarkson netted a hat-trick in his last game before heading home to Canada to pursue his career as a firefighter.

Scott McKenzie (2), Jason Silverthorn (2), Brodie Jesson (2), Adam Taylor, Danny Rose, Warren Tait, Jack Watkins and Corey Goodison got the other goals.

Tigers stay in second place after the win, a point behind NIHL Moralee Conference leaders Hull with a game in hand.

Their focus now turns to the NIHL North Cup final double header with Sheffield Steeldogs on Friday and Saturday.