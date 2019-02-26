Telford Tigers 2 smash six past Hawks

Tigers had previously impressed in a 5-2 victory against league leaders Widnes Wild and were comfortable winners again against a rock bottom Hawks side who rarely threatened.

In their penultimate home match of the season, Callum Bowley’s men should have won the Laidler Conference clash by a greater margin.

It was the hosts who quickly opened the scoring after three minutes; an even handed goal scored by forward Bowley, and assisted by Ben Washburn and Filip Supa.

Despite the lead, it was a disappointing first period for Tigers as they were unable to increase their advantage. It was Hawks who struck first in the second period and they went ahead at 26:39.

With the visitors taking a shock lead having only collected one point all season, Tigers 2 were in desperate need for an immediate response, which Filip Supa duly delivered.

Both teams started pushing for the lead and it was the Tigers who got it under two minutes later with Supa again the inspiration, scoring for the second time.

As the second period closed Tigers were disappointed by the score given previous meetings between the two teams, including a 17-1 win in the last encounter.

Tigers turned on the heat in the third and final period with James Callagher scoring in the 45th minute, assisted by Brandon Anderton, which gave the home side a deserved two-goal lead.

However, Tigers soon found themselves a man down after Liam Preece found himself in the penalty box.

Despite being a man down, Tigers managed to go further ahead after a shot from Matt Price snuck past the Hawks netminder.

Player/coach Bowley completed the scoring when he bagged the final goal of the game with five minutes left after another assist from the influential Supa.