Menu

Advertising

Telford Tigers go goal crazy

By Dave Cooper | Telford Tigers | Published:

Telford Tigers racked up their second double-figure haul of the weekend as they thrashed Nottingham Lions 17-1 in the NIHL North Moralee Conference last night.

Jason Silverthorn (Photo: Steve Brodie)

The Tigers were ahead after just 12 seconds through Jason Silverthorn and did not look back.

Adam Taylor, Brodie Jesson and Jack Watkins increased the lead to four by the end of the first period, with strikes from Scott McKenzie (two), Corey Goodison, Doug Clarkson (two), Silverthorn, Finley Howells and Alex Blake making it 12-0 at the end of the second.

Warren Tait, Danny Rose, Clarkson – for his hat-trick – Jesson and Howells completed the rout.

Telford Tigers Sport
Dave Cooper

By Dave Cooper
MMSPJ

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News