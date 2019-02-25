Telford Tigers go goal crazy

The Tigers were ahead after just 12 seconds through Jason Silverthorn and did not look back.

Adam Taylor, Brodie Jesson and Jack Watkins increased the lead to four by the end of the first period, with strikes from Scott McKenzie (two), Corey Goodison, Doug Clarkson (two), Silverthorn, Finley Howells and Alex Blake making it 12-0 at the end of the second.

Warren Tait, Danny Rose, Clarkson – for his hat-trick – Jesson and Howells completed the rout.