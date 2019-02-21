Final dates confirmed for Telford Tigers

The Tigers will face Sheffield Steeldogs across two legs next month, with the first taking place in Sheffield on Friday, March 1, with a 7.30pm face-off.

Telford Ice Rink will host the return fixture at 7pm on Saturday, March 2.

General manager and head coach Tom Watkins said: “We are happy to finally get confirmation of the cup final.

“Logistically, it’s been very difficult to get these dates together. Double headers are always tough to play in, but we are excited to be competing for silverware and looking forward to a sold-out barn of Tigers fans rocking the rink that night.”