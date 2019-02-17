Telford Tigers lose a high-scoring clash to Hull Pirates

Tigers went into Saturday's game two points and two places ahead of their visitors, but it was Hull who went away 10-7 winners.

Coach Tom Watkins said: “I’m naturally disappointed to lose and, of course, we made mistakes to give up the number of goals we did. We got ahead early then gave that lead up to tie the first period 3-3.

“Hull then took advantage and every time I felt we were coming back when we scored, they then stole the momentum back quickly after. We were never able to keep the momentum to make a difference.”

Tigers were without Corey Goodison, Dan Mitchell and Denis Bell but were able to add Jed Moreland, Fin Howells, Alex Blake, Henry Adams, as well as Zack Brown as back-up netminder.

The hosts made the perfect start from their first attack of note in the first minute.

Adam Taylor and Andy McKinney led a two-on-one breakaway with McKinney playing a perfect pass for Taylor to slide the puck into an empty net.

Hull equalised in the eighth minute when the Tigers defence was unable to clear their defensive zone and a breakdown in play left Jason Hewitt with a tap-in.

But Tigers responded a minute later to go back ahead.

Taylor hit the post with a back-handed shot, but Tigers recycled the puck to McKinney who found Doug Clarkson unmarked in the slot. Clarkson fired a powerful wrist shot past Ashley Smith before he could react.

Tigers were then given a power play chance when Jonathan Kirk was given a tripping penalty.

They left it late but they finally made the extra man count with five seconds left as Clarkson scored with a slap shot into the bottom corner.

But, just as Tigers fans were retaking their seats from celebrating, Hull pulled a goal back through Lubomir Korhon.

Pirates then levelled when Hewitt was given far too much time and space, allowing him a free shot which went in off Tom Hovell’s glove.

Tigers started the second period with an early power play as Hull’s Sam Towner was called for slashing – but it would be Hull who would score whilst short handed.

James Chilcott found the unmarked Hewitt, who raced through on goal and put the puck past Hovell to complete his hat-trick and give Hull their first lead.

Pirates then had a glorious chance to increase their advantage when Matty Davies was hooked by Warren Tait when clear on goal and they were awarded a penalty shot. Davies’ shot was well saved by Hovell.

Tigers responded by levelling with Jason Silverthorn burying a wrist shot into the top corner to make the score 4-4.

But the visitors were back ahead 30 seconds later when Sonny Karlsson shot past Hovell.

Hewitt blasted a shot from the right circle past Hovell to make it 6-4 but Tigers hit back again in a see-saw encounter through a fine Ricky Plant effort.

Within a minute, though, Karlsson had netted his second of the game to make it 7-5.

Jed Moreland then gave away an unnecessary penalty when he was called for slashing, giving the already dominant Hull power play unit another chance. Lee Bonner scored a minute in to give the Pirates an 8-5 lead at the end of the second period.

Telford needed an early goal and were given a power play chance four minutes into the final period and Taylor scored with a shot from close range which he lifted over Smith.

Despite this, Tigers gifted a goal to Hull 10 seconds after the restart. Danny Rose’s clearance was blocked giving Davies a free shot which he dispatched.

The home fans were given hope of a comeback when Silverthorn’s shot was tipped past Smith by McKinney to make it 9-7.

But Hull’s Bobby Chamberlain rounded off the scoring in the 56th minute with a goal from close range.