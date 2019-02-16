Advertising
Telford Tigers face key double header in title race
Tom Watkins has called on Telford Tigers to lay down a marker in the first game of their big double header with Hull Pirates tonight.
Tigers, who are top of the NIHL Moralee Confernce North, usually play away on a Saturday and home on a Sunday.
But third-placed Hull, who are two points behind the leaders, visit Shropshire tonight before Tigers make the journey to Humberside tomorrow.
And coach Watkins believes a win this evening will lift a bit of pressure before the away fixture.
"It should be a great weekend of hockey and the players are certainly looking forward to it," he said.
"I think if we could put a marker down and claim two points it would set us up for the weekend.
"Putting (second-placed) Sheffield aside, if at worst we split the weekend with Hull then we have still got the gap over them.
"So perhaps having the home game first is a good thing for us."
