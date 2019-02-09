Menu

Tom Watkins admits Telford Tigers cannot afford any slip-ups

By Steve Box | Telford Tigers | Published:

Coach Tom Watkins admits Telford Tigers have no margin for error in their double header this weekend.

Telford Tigers head coach Tom Watkins

Table-topping Tigers go to Billingham Stars on Saturday evening before hosting Solway Sharks on Sunday night.

Just two points separate the NIHL Moralee North top three – with Sheffield Steeldogs and Hull Jets waiting to pounce on any slip-ups.

Watkins said: "We can't afford to drop any points, we definitely need four points.

Telford Tigers vs Solway Sharks (03.02.19)

"We have a big weekend next weekend (two games against Hull) and it's all to play for at the top."

Tigers return to league action having booked their place in the NIHL North Cup final by beating Solway Sharks in the semi-final.

But Watkins wants an improvement on their performance last Sunday when his side lost the second leg 4-3.

