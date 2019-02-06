Saffron Allen handed GB call

GB will host the six-team Division Two Group A tournament at Dumfries Ice Bowl. Britain will come up against Australia, DPR Korea, Mexico, Slovenia and Spain, with the group winners being promoted to Division One.

Allen, from Broseley, is part of a 22-player party named by head coach Cheryl Smith.

Allen, who suffered a serious spinal injury in 2012 which threatened to put a premature end to her career, played for Telford as a youngster and is now with Solihull Vixens.

Smith, said: “The coaching staff really like the look of the squad, with some great experience mixed with some fantastic young players.

“This is such an exciting roster and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do in April.

“As always, it was a tough squad to name and we had to leave out some very talented players and they can feel unlucky not to make the final roster.

“There are a number of players in the squad who won the bronze medal in the Under-18 Women’s World Championship earlier this year.

“They fully deserve their places and I am excited to see what they can do as part of the senior squad.”