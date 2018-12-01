Tigers boost as Dan Mitchell escapes ban

It had looked as thought Tigers would be without highly-rated Mitchell, 17, as they return to NIHL Moralee Conference action against Billingham Stars.

Mitchell faced a two-game suspension after an alleged punch during an under-18s fixture.

Due to the youth team’s light schedule, that ban would have seen Mitchell sidelined from all Tigers hockey until February.

But head coach Watkins managed to get the decision reversed after appealing to league chiefs this week.

“I put some emails together and got in contact with them to quash the decision,” said Watkins.

“There was no concrete evidence and he didn’t do it. The referee made the call on the day and put it into the report to the league but I put my side of it in.”

Mitchell, who won the under-18s league with a crop of talented Telford youngsters last season, has been promoted and involved with the senior side this term.

Tigers play their final North Cup group stage match tomorrow at Hull Pirates. The competitions restarts for the knockout stages in the new year.

Telford are fifth in the Conference standings but have as many as eight games in hand on some of those around them.

Watkins, whose side play in the Christmas jerseys for the first time tonight – which are later made available to fans, said: “I’m not concerned. We’re done with cups until semi-finals. We still have momentum and it’s still in our hands.”