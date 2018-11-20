Fast start sparks Telford Tigers 2 victory charge against Blaze

The Tigers came out hard and fast in the first period with Callum Bowley hitting the post after just 17 seconds.

But the home side didn’t have to wait long before opening the scoring with Charlie Hammerton finding the back of the Blaze net on four minutes.

Callum Griffin doubled the advantage but despite being presented with three powerplay opportunities, the Tigers couldn’t add to their tally and ended the period two goals to the good.

The Blaze came out very aggressively at the start of the second period and reduced the deficit with a powerplay goal.

The Tigers found it difficult to break out as Blaze pressed for an equaliser but after some solid defensive work it was the hosts who struck next.

Matt Price was the man on target, rounding off some fine assist play from Bowley and Hammerton. And it got even better for the Tigers when Hammerton struck for his second goal of the night to make it 4-1 at the end of the second period.

The third period was real end to end stuff, but Callum Griffin put the game beyond doubt when he netted a fifth goal for Tigers before Blaze added a late second.

Player/coach Bowley was pleased with his side’s performance.

“We came out really strong in the first and made it very difficult for Coventry,” he said.

“It’s another win and keeps us moving in the right direction. I want to see us play with that tempo at the start of the game for a full 60 minutes and not let teams off the hook.”