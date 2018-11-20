Double win puts Telford Tigers in top spot

After a 4-2 win at Solway Sharks on Saturday, Tigers were in impressive form to defeat Hull Pirates 7-1 on Sunday.

The victory puts Tigers three points clear at the top of the cup table after nine games.

Watkins said: “A four-point weekend against two very talented teams is a great result. We were very late home (after the Solway game) and to turn up and play with the commitment we did was first class.

“We scored some very well-taken goals, the power play was very efficient and the penalty kill was solid. Our desire to compete was first class.

“You only have to look at how many shots we blocked. We played the right way all weekend and were totally committed on the defensive side of the puck and the systems we implemented.”

Tigers almost gifted Hull the lead in the first 20 seconds after a defensive mix-up behind their own goal allowed Hull a free shot, but Thomas Hovell reacted quickly to save.

The next five minutes saw frantic end to end attacking with both teams having possession but not creating any clear-cut chances.

In the 11th minute Tigers had a three-on-one breakaway but wasted the opportunity when Doug Clarkson fired over.

But two minutes later captain Jason Silverthorn made no mistake when a perfect pass by Ricky Plant sent him clear in the Hull defensive zone. Silverthorn hammered a fierce shot past Ashley Smith and into the roof of the net.

Less than 30 seconds after the restart, Adam Taylor’s speed took him clear and he back handed the puck past the helpless Smith for the second goal.

Two minutes later, Tigers were given a power play when Hull’s Lee Bonner was called for interference. Thirty seconds into the power play, Jonathan Weaver combined with Taylor to find Clarkson unmarked between the circles. Clarkson hit an unstoppable slap shot past Smith to end a dominant period for the hosts.

Tigers continued to have the better of the game in the second period but Hull threatened a number of times, with Hovell having to make a sprawling pad save from Matty Davies.

Tigers added a fourth goal in the 27th minute, Clarkson’s shot rebounded off Smith and bounced perfectly for the onrushing Weaver to slam home.

They went close again shortly after when Plant was sent clear one on one but his shot missed the goal completely.

Tigers’ fifth goal was scored in the 37th minute, Joe Hazeldine’s blue line shot went straight into the bottom left hand corner with Smith’s view obstructed by Scott McKenzie.

Hull had a golden chance to score when they had a two-man break away but somehow managed to completely miss the goal with a shot and then Hovell saved the follow-up.

Shortly after, Hull finally made it on to the scoresheet when Tigers failed to clear out of their defensive zone and were punished when the puck broke to Bonner who shot past Hovell.

The third period started with Tigers’ Joe Aston and Hull’s Tom Stubley both getting four-minute fighting penalties.

Hull were pushing to try to get back in the game and Davies was denied by a terrific save from Hovell.

Tigers scored a sixth goal in the 55th minute, Taylor and McKenzie combined to give Clarkson a tap-in for his second of the night.

As the game entered the final two minutes, Clarkson completed his hat-trick whilst Tigers were on a power play, with a shot from the left circle after being set up by Jack Watkins.