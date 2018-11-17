Telford Tigers are hungry for cup success

The three sides at the top of the North Cup rankings all do battle as Tom Watkins’ men clock up the miles with a trip to Scottish outfit Solway Sharks in Dumfries tonight.

Second-placed Tigers follow up the clash at the Sharks, in third, with tomorrow night’s showdown against leaders Hull Pirates. Tigers can not mathematically qualify for the last four with two wins, but with just three North Cup fixtures remaining, they can put themselves in a commanding position.

Head coach Watkins is not getting carried away with the class of this weekend’s opponents, nor is he busy calculating the requirements Tigers need to qualify for the knockout last four, instead he wants more of the same.

On wins against their top-spot rivals, he said: “It helps, but I don’t know the maths and I’m not one to look and calculate.

“I know if we keep winning and picking up points then we’ll be tough to stop.

“Whenever we play in whichever competition we expect the same mentality and to be competing.

“I was disappointed not to qualify in the Autumn Cup but we put in some decent performances. It’s three less games and we have a busy schedule.”

On the 450-mile round trip, which Tigers will make today and return for tomorrow’s Telford Ice Rink fixture, Watkins added: “We’re straight up there today and straight back!

Advertising

“We’ve already been to Edinburgh this season and that’s the longest. We’ll get there two hours before the game and prepare, we’ve done it for long enough now so it’s not too different.”

Tigers are waiting for an injury update on netminder Denis Bell, who could be out for a significant period with a hip injury. Bell, who has missed the last few days, has undergone an MRI scan and the club are awaiting the results.

Forward Warren Tait is also missing through injury but Watkins expects him to be back next weekend. Jason Silverthorn returns from an upper-body injury and is in contention.