Joe Hazeldine in U20s squad

Hazeldine – who also represents the Nottingham Panthers – is the only Tigers player on the list for the six-team Division Two Group A event in Tallinn from January 13-19.

Britain meet hosts Estonia, as well as Korea, Lithuania, Romania and Spain.

GB U20s head coach Slava Koulikov said: “I think we have a very strong squad and we have strength all across the ice.

“The camps over the last few months have been very competitive and picking the final roster was a tough job for the coaches.

“It shows the strength in depth we have in the Great Britain junior set-up at the moment.

“The squad will now undergo final preparations before January’s World Championship.”