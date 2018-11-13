Tom Watkins wants more from Telford Tigers

Their 8-1 triumph left them second in the NIHL Moralee Conference, three points behind Sheffield Steeldogs with a game in hand.

And though it was a vastly superior victory to their 5-3 success over the same opponents in the NIHL North Cup the week before, Watkins was hoping for more.

“It was a solid performance from start to finish,” he said. “I think we should have put the game to bed during the second period where we created a ton of good chances.

“I liked our intensity, we played hard and I liked our physical play – Jack (Watkins), Jordan (Stokes) and Danny (Rose) really stepped up in that department.

“I think the atmosphere in the rink was great – the fans got behind the boys.”

Tigers lined up without Jason Silverthorn, Warren Tait, Denis Bell and Joe Hazeldine, but were able to add Henry Adams and back-up netminder Ryan Lewis to the team.

In the third minute, Jonathan Weaver almost scored with a cheeky shot from a tight angle and then Doug Clarkson’s powerful shot went in and out of the glove of Billingham netminder Mark Watson, but he was able to recover the puck

The Tigers had a goal disallowed when Adam Taylor’s shot was saved by Watson, but the puck bounced off him and dropped into the net. The referee had already blown the whistle before the puck entered the net and therefore he wiped out the goal.

Tigers pressured Billingham and it finally paid off in the 14th minute when Doug Clarkson hammered a shot from the blue line, which Mark Watson could only parry. Adam Taylor raced in and smashed the rebound into the net to give Tigers the lead.

Immediately from the face-off after the goal, Tigers broke into the Billingham defensive zone and Watson was forced to make a stunning double save – first from Andy McKinney and then Taylor on the rebound.

Shortly after, Watson pulled off an even better save after Clarkson and Taylor had a two-on-one breakaway.

Clarkson fed a perfect pass to Taylor, who shot at goal from close range, but Watson managed to keep the puck out with a sprawling leg pad save.

Watson could do nothing about Tigers’ second goal, which was scored in the 18th minute. After Billingham gave the puck away in their defensive zone, Dan Mitchell picked up possession, skated in on goal and sent a backhanded shot into the bottom corner.

Tigers started the second period on the penalty kill as Dan Mitchell was given a hooking penalty.

Andy McKinney gets into a scrap after throwing down his gloves

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Tigers went closest to scoring when Andy McKinney was sent clear on a breakaway. Once again, Watson made a good save to prevent Tigers scoring.

In the 24th minute, Tigers scored their third goal. Jordan Stokes sent a pass from his own blue line to Clarkson, who threaded a pass through the defence to the unmarked Andy McKinney, who fired a wrist shot into the top corner of the net.

Tigers then handed a huge advantage to Billingham when Dan Mitchell was given a boarding penalty and, just four seconds later, Jonathan Weaver was called for delay of the game, meaning the Stars would have almost two minutes of five-on-three power play.

Just nine seconds into the power play, Chris Sykes scored with a slap shot from the blue line, which gave Tom Hovell in the Tigers’ goal no chance.

Tigers continued to dominate possession and shots on goal with Weaver, Brodie Jesson and Ricky Plant all being denied by Watson in the Billingham goal.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Tigers finally took the chances that came their way.

Clarkson hit a rocket of a shot that flew past Watson into the top right-hand corner to score Tigers’ fourth.

Mitchell then scored with a tap-in from close range after a goalmouth scramble for the fifth.

Shortly after, Watson mishandled the puck behind his goal, gifting it to Clarkson, who scored into the empty net for his second of the night and Tigers’ sixth.

Tigers added a seventh goal in the 56th minute after McKinney played a perfect pass to the unmarked Scott McKenzie at the far post.

The final goal of the game was scored while Tigers were shorthanded.

Brodie Jesson stole the puck off a Billingham defender and slid it past Watson for Tigers’ eighth.

Speaking about the pre-match Remembrance Day service, Watkins added: “What we do on the ice pales into insignificance compared to the men and women of the armed services. We salute each and every one of you.”