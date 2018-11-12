Rampant Tigers swarm all over Sutton

Doug Clarkson (2), Scott McKenzie (2), Jonathan Weaver, Brodie Jesson, Adam Taylor and Danny Rose were the men on target in the NIHL Moralee Division game.

Saturday’s result sees the Shropshire side remain in fourth place in the league but have two games in hand on leaders Sheffield Steeldogs ahead of last might’s home match.

“ We started the game very fast and put it out of their reach at the end of the first period,” said Wakins.

“We moved the puck well and played smart.

“I thought Dan Mitchell played a very strong game.

“We continued to create a lot of chances but it was slightly frustrating that we only went onto win the second and third periods 2-1.” Tigers opened the scoring in the first minute with their first attack of the game.

Doug Clarkson finishing off a passing move between Andy McKinney and Adam Taylor.

Tigers then scored three goals in a minute – Scott McKenzie scored two goals in just 15 seconds and Jonathan Weaver added a fourth goal 30 seconds later.

As the period reach a conclusion Doug Clarkson scored his second goal and Tigers’ fifth to end the period in total control.

Tigers continued their domination on the ice but this wasn’t reflected on the score sheet as Sutton’s James Goodman pulled a goal back in the 25th minute.

Tigers responded with two goals as the period was ending.

Brodie Jesson scored with a wrist shot from Corey Goodison’s pass and Adam Taylor used his speed to break away from the Sutton defence and shoot into the roof of the net.

Sutton scored a further consolation goal in the 52nd minute, Ryan Johnson catching out Tigers’ net minder Tom Hovell with a low shot to reduce the deficit to 7-2.

But, Tigers had the last say with five minutes remaining.

Danny Rose hit an unstoppable slap shot from the blue line to round off the scoring.