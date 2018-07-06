Charlie Hammerton back at Tigers

The 25-year-old emerged as a key player for Tigers during the last campaign when he accumulated an impressive 65 points.

Hammerton, who has previously played for Solihull Barons and Coventry Blaze in the NIHL, is delighted to be returning and is keen to push for honours.

“I’m pleased to be back with the Tigers,” he said. “I feel very confident that we can challenge for some silverware this season.”