Menu

Advertising

Charlie Hammerton back at Tigers

By Nick Elwell | Telford Tigers | Published:

Telford Tigers 2 have continued their squad building for the new season by re-signing forward Charlie Hammerton.

Charlie Hammerton, Liam Preece, Ben Washburn and Callum Griffin of Telford Tigers

The 25-year-old emerged as a key player for Tigers during the last campaign when he accumulated an impressive 65 points.

Hammerton, who has previously played for Solihull Barons and Coventry Blaze in the NIHL, is delighted to be returning and is keen to push for honours.

“I’m pleased to be back with the Tigers,” he said. “I feel very confident that we can challenge for some silverware this season.”

Telford Tigers Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News