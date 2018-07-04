Teen starlet Brodie Jesson staying with Telford Tigers

Jesson, 17, broke into the Tigers first team during the 2016/17 season, collecting an EPL Championship medal, and played for them and the club’s under-18s last term.

General manager and head coach Tom Watkins said: “He’s still young, still learning, but has the experience of last season and I’m expecting him to kick on further.

“He’s working hard on his conditioning through the summer and doing the right things.

“Brodie is serious about his hockey and it’s fun to coach guys with that much enthusiasm. I think he is in a good environment for his development, which is the most important thing right now. He’s got solid fundamentals on which to build further.”

Jesson added: “I’m really excited to be back with the Tigers for the coming season.

“It’s a great club to be a part of and I can’t wait to get going again.”