Telford Tigers boss Tom Watkins tells side to cut out the errors
Telford Tigers are hoping to bounce back in style as they host title rivals Hull Pirates this evening.
Tigers take on Pirates at Telford Ice Rink at 5.30pm, following on from consecutive losses which saw them drop to third in NIHL the North 1 (Moralee) table, and head to Whitley Warriors tomorrow.
They were beaten 4-1 by top-of-the-table Sheffield Steeldogs and then thrashed 5-1 in a reverse clash against the Pirates last weekend.
Tigers also bowed out of the NIHL National Cup at the semi-final stage in midweek after a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Swindon Wildcats (8-4 on aggregate).
Head coach Tom Watkins said: “We’ve got to come out and get a win.
“The goals we’ve been conceding have been from individual errors.
“They have cost us big time. We’ve just to make sure we eradicate those mistakes and stick to the strategy.”
