Telford Tigers aiming to bite Solihull Barons yet again

Tigers have beat Barons twice in NIHL North 1 this campaign – 5-3 and 4-2 – and go into the 5.30pm clash at Telford Ice Rink in a rich vein of form having won their last four league games to stand third out of the division’s 10 teams.

Ahead of the clash, Watkins said: “It is a good rivalry, one that was lost for a few years with us being in different leagues.

“It has been great to renew that rivalry.

“We are pleased with the way we have been playing, although we have played some of the lower teams in recent weeks.

“Our form has been good and we are hoping that there will be a decent crowd down here. There was a good crowd for the home game earlier in the season and it would be great for that to be the same again.”

Set to be involved for Tigers is GB international Jonathan Weaver.

He returned the fold as they thrashed Nottingham Lions 11-2 last weekend, after serving an 11-match ban for an on-ice incident that left Swindon’s Toms Rutkis with a serious jaw injury.

On Weaver, Watkins said: “He’s doing fine. When he is part of our team, it’s huge.

“He’s a very good player and we missed him when he was not able to play. Having him back is like a new signing. He’s fit and ready to go.”

Tigers have managed 13 victories – one in overtime – and two losses in the league this campaign.

Watkins is aiming for nothing less than a win against fifth-placed Barons, to continue their fine run.

“Two points is our goal. It is a rivalry, we know that, but the result comes first and foremost,” he added.

“I’ll be extremely pleased with two points. We’ll get at them early doors."